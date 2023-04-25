Long-table banquet held in Zhejiang

(People's Daily App) 15:44, April 25, 2023

A long-table banquet was held at Taishun county, East China's Zhejiang Province, on Saturday, the third day of the third lunar month, a major holiday for the She ethnic group. Delicacies were presented at the banquet held on a street, attracting local residents as well as tourists to enjoy the food of the She ethnic group.

