Visitors experience Chinese tea culture in E China's Zhejiang

People's Daily Online) 16:18, April 14, 2023

Visitors experience spring tea picking at a tea garden in Kuangyan town, Cixi, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

A tea-themed activity was held at a tea garden in Kuangyan town, Cixi, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 8.

More than 30 participants, both children and adults, from five continents experienced the unique charm of Chinese tea culture by picking spring tea leaves, savoring tea flavors, learning tea art and performing the tea ceremony under the guidance of tea masters.

