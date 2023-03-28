Huzhou in the morning

(People's Daily App) 15:06, March 28, 2023

Huzhou, in the morning sun is veiled in clouds and mist, where the ancient town of Nanxun in East China's Zhejiang Province looks like a Chinese ink painting.

It is a city with 2,300 years of history that has been the birthplace of many famous cultural specialties, such as Huzhou silk, calligraphy brush, Chinese tea, and so forth.

