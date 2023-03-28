Home>>
Huzhou in the morning
(People's Daily App) 15:06, March 28, 2023
Huzhou, in the morning sun is veiled in clouds and mist, where the ancient town of Nanxun in East China's Zhejiang Province looks like a Chinese ink painting.
It is a city with 2,300 years of history that has been the birthplace of many famous cultural specialties, such as Huzhou silk, calligraphy brush, Chinese tea, and so forth.
(Compiled by Xiong Yiyang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
