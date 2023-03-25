We Are China

Private enterprises strive to develop manufacturing industry in Zhejiang, E China

Xinhua) 09:37, March 25, 2023

An industry robot works at the analysis and testing center of Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd. in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Private enterprises in Zhejiang, with a focus on the industrial economy and digital economy, have striven to further develop the manufacturing industry in recent years.

The number of registered private enterprises and self-employed households in the province reached 3.08 million and 6.04 million respectively in 2022. In the list of China's top 500 private companies, the total number of enterprises in Zhejiang has ranked the first in the country for 24 consecutive years.

In 2022, the added value of private enterprises in Zhejiang reached 1,538.5 billion yuan (about 223.5 billion U.S. dollars), with an increase of 5.2 percent over the previous year. Private investment increased by 4.7 percent, accounting for 56.4 percent of total fixed asset investment. Imports and exports by private enterprises increased by 16.9 percent, accounting for 78.3 percent of the province.

A worker operates an automatic machine at a laboratory of Right Silver in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Workers work at a workshop of Jack Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A man works at a workshop of Dewei Stainless Steel in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Researchers work at a laboratory of Ningbo EST Technology Co., Ltd. in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A technician operates a production management system at a workshop of Dewei Stainless Steel in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A worker works at an automatic packaging line in Jiaxing base of Satellite Chemical Co., Ltd. in east China's Zhejiang Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A seller promotes snacks via livestreaming at a health industry company in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Employees work at a production line of Ningbo EST Technology Co., Ltd. in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A woman works at a digital workshop of a hosiery company in Anhua Township of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on March 23, 2023 shows a workshop of Dewei Stainless Steel in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A worker operates an automatic machine at a laboratory of Right Silver in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Staff members discuss the design of package at a health industry company in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Technicians work in Jiaxing base of Satellite Chemical Co., Ltd. in east China's Zhejiang Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Workers work at a workshop of Jack Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Workers work at a copper clad plate workshop of Wazam New Materials in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Technicians work in Jiaxing base of Satellite Chemical Co., Ltd. in east China's Zhejiang Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)