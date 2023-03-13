China's private enterprises to enjoy better environment, broader space for development: premier

Xinhua) 11:21, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Private enterprises in China will enjoy a better environment and broader space for development, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Monday.

The government will step up efforts to foster a business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized, treat companies of all types of ownership as equals, and protect the property rights of enterprises and the rights and interests of entrepreneurs in accordance with law, Li told a press conference.

"We will create a level playing field for all kinds of business entities and further support private enterprises in growing and thriving," Li said.

Thanks to a super-sized market with huge demand, China has a lot of new sectors and new racing tracks that offer vast opportunities for private entrepreneurs, Li said.

Li also stressed that China's commitment to the development of the private sector is unequivocal and steadfast.

The policy of unswervingly consolidating and developing the public sector and unswervingly encouraging, supporting and guiding the development of the non-public sector is a significant element of China's basic economic system, Li said. "This is a long-term policy that has not changed in the past and will not change in the future."

Li also called on private entrepreneurs to carry forward the entrepreneurial spirit and strengthen confidence.

