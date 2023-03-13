Languages

Premier voices full confidence in China's economic outlook

(Xinhua) 11:17, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday voiced full confidence in the prospect of the country's economy, saying that it will break winds and waves and sail toward a bright future.

