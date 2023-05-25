E China's Pushan Village takes on new look with improved entertainment facilities

Xinhua) 13:28, May 25, 2023

A tourist tries archery in Pushan Village of Longyou County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 24, 2023. Pushan Village has donned a new look with improved public infrastructure and colorful decoration in the past years. Entertainment facilities and homestay businesses have also been developed to boost tourism and increase local villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

This photo taken on May 24, 2023 shows a view of Pushan Village of Longyou County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Pushan Village has donned a new look with improved public infrastructure and colorful decoration in the past years. Entertainment facilities and homestay businesses have also been developed to boost tourism and increase local villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A child plays on the slide in Pushan Village of Longyou County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 24, 2023. Pushan Village has donned a new look with improved public infrastructure and colorful decoration in the past years. Entertainment facilities and homestay businesses have also been developed to boost tourism and increase local villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Local residents perform traditional bamboo dance in Pushan Village of Longyou County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 24, 2023. Pushan Village has donned a new look with improved public infrastructure and colorful decoration in the past years. Entertainment facilities and homestay businesses have also been developed to boost tourism and increase local villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

This photo taken on May 24, 2023 shows a public play area of a homestay in Pushan Village of Longyou County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Pushan Village has donned a new look with improved public infrastructure and colorful decoration in the past years. Entertainment facilities and homestay businesses have also been developed to boost tourism and increase local villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

This photo taken on May 24, 2023 shows a view of the entrance to Pushan Village of Longyou County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Pushan Village has donned a new look with improved public infrastructure and colorful decoration in the past years. Entertainment facilities and homestay businesses have also been developed to boost tourism and increase local villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

