E China's Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji, largest hosiery production base in world

Xinhua) 13:40, May 26, 2023

Socks are displayed at an exhibition area at a hosiery company at Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City is the largest hosiery production base in the world, which produces 25 billion pairs of socks every year, accounting for more than 70% of the output of China and one third of the whole world.

At present, there are 201 industrial enterprises above designated size in the subdistrict. The total output value of the subdistrict from January to April this year reached 3.54 billion yuan (about 500 million U.S. dollars), and the self-operated export value in the first quarter exceeded 2 billion yuan (about 283 million U.S. dollars), with an increase of 19.64% year-on-year.

A staff member picks a roll of yarn at a workshop of a hosiery company at Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo shows an international intelligent hosiery industrial park in Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A women visits a hosiery museum in Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A staff member works at a workshop of a hosiery company at Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A staff member works at a workshop of a hosiery company at Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Designers discuss new products at a hosiery company at Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Socks are displayed at an exhibition area of a hosiery company at Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A staff member promotes products via live streaming at a hosiery company at Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A designer works at a hosiery company at Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows the exhibition hall at a hosiery company at Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo shows a hosiery town in Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

