Shepan Island in E China makes efforts to achieve green and sustainable development

Xinhua) 14:22, June 15, 2023

This aerial photo shows aquafarming ponds on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023. Located in the Sanmen Bay in the east of Zhejiang Province, the Shepan Island has integrated its resources and focused on aquaculture and island tourism under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

This aerial photo shows tourists visiting a scenic area transformed from an abandoned quarry on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023.

A staff member checks prawns at an aquafarming enterprise on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023.

This aerial photo shows a staff member riding a scooter on a path between prawn ponds at an aquafarming enterprise on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows the ancient village of Huangnidong on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Tourists visit the ancient village of Huangnidong on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a view of the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Tourists visit a scenic area transformed from an abandoned quarry on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023.

This aerial photo shows tourists experiencing mud sliding on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023.

Tourists visit a flower field on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows prawn ponds at an aquafarming enterprise on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province.

