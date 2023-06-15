Shepan Island in E China makes efforts to achieve green and sustainable development
This aerial photo shows aquafarming ponds on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023. Located in the Sanmen Bay in the east of Zhejiang Province, the Shepan Island has integrated its resources and focused on aquaculture and island tourism under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
This aerial photo shows tourists visiting a scenic area transformed from an abandoned quarry on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023. Located in the Sanmen Bay in the east of Zhejiang Province, the Shepan Island has integrated its resources and focused on aquaculture and island tourism under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
A staff member checks prawns at an aquafarming enterprise on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023. Located in the Sanmen Bay in the east of Zhejiang Province, the Shepan Island has integrated its resources and focused on aquaculture and island tourism under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
This aerial photo shows a staff member riding a scooter on a path between prawn ponds at an aquafarming enterprise on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023. Located in the Sanmen Bay in the east of Zhejiang Province, the Shepan Island has integrated its resources and focused on aquaculture and island tourism under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows the ancient village of Huangnidong on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Located in the Sanmen Bay in the east of Zhejiang Province, the Shepan Island has integrated its resources and focused on aquaculture and island tourism under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Tourists visit the ancient village of Huangnidong on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023. Located in the Sanmen Bay in the east of Zhejiang Province, the Shepan Island has integrated its resources and focused on aquaculture and island tourism under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a view of the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Located in the Sanmen Bay in the east of Zhejiang Province, the Shepan Island has integrated its resources and focused on aquaculture and island tourism under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Tourists visit a scenic area transformed from an abandoned quarry on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023. Located in the Sanmen Bay in the east of Zhejiang Province, the Shepan Island has integrated its resources and focused on aquaculture and island tourism under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
This aerial photo shows tourists experiencing mud sliding on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023. Located in the Sanmen Bay in the east of Zhejiang Province, the Shepan Island has integrated its resources and focused on aquaculture and island tourism under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Tourists visit a flower field on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023. Located in the Sanmen Bay in the east of Zhejiang Province, the Shepan Island has integrated its resources and focused on aquaculture and island tourism under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows prawn ponds at an aquafarming enterprise on the Shepan Island in Sanmen County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Located in the Sanmen Bay in the east of Zhejiang Province, the Shepan Island has integrated its resources and focused on aquaculture and island tourism under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, making every effort to achieve green and sustainable development while maintaining economic gains. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Photos
Related Stories
- City in Zhejiang makes efforts to promote construction of beautiful countryside
- Zhejiang accelerates pace of building model of high-standard opening up
- China's Zhejiang sees robust foreign trade in Jan-May
- Zhejiang's green program gives new image to rural areas
- E China's Datang Subdistrict of Zhuji, largest hosiery production base in world
- E China's Pushan Village takes on new look with improved entertainment facilities
- East China's Zhejiang sees robust foreign trade in Jan.-April
- Zhejiang makes great efforts to protect natural environment, traditional culture
- Long-table banquet held in Zhejiang
- China's Zhejiang posts trade recovery in Q1
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.