Jinhua in east China fosters rural industrial development belt

Xinhua) 13:41, June 21, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of Beishankou Village of Chisong Town in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Based on the integration of tourism and agriculture, Jindong District has fostered a rural industrial development belt among its administrative villages with local distinctive industries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Potted plants are placed in a residence in Dayuan Village of Chisong Town in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 20, 2023. Based on the integration of tourism and agriculture, Jindong District has fostered a rural industrial development belt among its administrative villages with local distinctive industries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Potted plants are seen in Dayuan Village of Chisong Town in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 20, 2023. Based on the integration of tourism and agriculture, Jindong District has fostered a rural industrial development belt among its administrative villages with local distinctive industries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of Beishankou Village of Chisong Town in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Based on the integration of tourism and agriculture, Jindong District has fostered a rural industrial development belt among its administrative villages with local distinctive industries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Farmers tie fingered citron plants to trellis with strings at a plantation in Beishankou Village of Chisong Town in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 20, 2023. Based on the integration of tourism and agriculture, Jindong District has fostered a rural industrial development belt among its administrative villages with local distinctive industries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of Dayuan Village of Chisong Town in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Based on the integration of tourism and agriculture, Jindong District has fostered a rural industrial development belt among its administrative villages with local distinctive industries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A farmer checks the growth of fingered citron plants at a plantation in Beishankou Village of Chisong Town in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 20, 2023. Based on the integration of tourism and agriculture, Jindong District has fostered a rural industrial development belt among its administrative villages with local distinctive industries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of Dayuan Village of Chisong Town in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Based on the integration of tourism and agriculture, Jindong District has fostered a rural industrial development belt among its administrative villages with local distinctive industries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of Yali Village of Caozhai Town in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Based on the integration of tourism and agriculture, Jindong District has fostered a rural industrial development belt among its administrative villages with local distinctive industries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A farmer markets fingered citron products via livestreaming in Beishankou Village of Chisong Town in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 20, 2023. Based on the integration of tourism and agriculture, Jindong District has fostered a rural industrial development belt among its administrative villages with local distinctive industries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of Yali Village of Caozhai Town in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Based on the integration of tourism and agriculture, Jindong District has fostered a rural industrial development belt among its administrative villages with local distinctive industries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of Yali Village of Caozhai Town in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Based on the integration of tourism and agriculture, Jindong District has fostered a rural industrial development belt among its administrative villages with local distinctive industries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

