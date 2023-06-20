We Are China

Villages in east China focuses on green and sustainable development

Xinhua) 09:38, June 20, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows a school in Huayuan Village of Nanma Town, Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, thousands of villages in the province have focused on green and sustainable development, exploring their own ways in building a beautiful countryside while maintaining economic gains.

In 2022, Huayuan Village achieved an operating income of 65.5 billion yuan (about 9.15 billion U.S. dollars), while the per capita annual income of rural residents reached 165,000 yuan (about 23,042 U.S. dollars).

This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows a view of Huayuan Village of Nanma Town in Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An employee works at a furniture plant in Huayuan Village of Nanma Town, Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows a view of Huayuan Village of Nanma Town in Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows an agricultural ecological park in Huayuan Village of Nanma Town, Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Residents enjoy themselves in their community in Huayuan Village of Nanma Town, Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows a mahogany furniture market in Huayuan Village of Nanma Town, Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Farmers harvest pumpkins at an agricultural ecological park in Huayuan Village of Nanma Town, Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Employees work at a workshop of a new energy company in Huayuan Village of Nanma Town, Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An employee works at a workshop of a new energy company in Huayuan Village of Nanma Town, Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows a view of Huayuan Village of Nanma Town in Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

