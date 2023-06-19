From ancient literature to modern TV: Quzhou Bridge

(People's Daily App) 15:27, June 19, 2023

This stone bridge in Quzhou, Zhejiang Province is featured in many classics including a book titled "Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty." Check out the refreshing view. No wonder it has also been selected as a backdrop for a fairytale television series.

(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)

