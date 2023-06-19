Home>>
From ancient literature to modern TV: Quzhou Bridge
(People's Daily App) 15:27, June 19, 2023
This stone bridge in Quzhou, Zhejiang Province is featured in many classics including a book titled "Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty." Check out the refreshing view. No wonder it has also been selected as a backdrop for a fairytale television series.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shepan Island in E China makes efforts to achieve green and sustainable development
- City in Zhejiang makes efforts to promote construction of beautiful countryside
- Zhejiang accelerates pace of building model of high-standard opening up
- China's Zhejiang sees robust foreign trade in Jan-May
- Zhejiang's green program gives new image to rural areas
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.