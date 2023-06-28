Hong Kong prepares for 26th anniversary celebration

Ecns.cn) 13:55, June 28, 2023

Decoration is underway for celebrating the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Park, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

Hong Kong will embrace the 26th anniversary of its return to the motherland on Saturday.

