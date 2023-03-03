Macao SAR, HKSAR chief executives pledge to jointly promote coordinated development

Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng (R) and Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee meet in Macao, south China, March 2, 2023. (Government Information Bureau of the Macao SAR/Handout via Xinhua)

MACAO, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng and Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee met Thursday in Macao, pledging to jointly promote coordinated development of the two SARs and integrate into overall national development.

Having also met Lee last week in Hong Kong, Ho said enhanced high-level exchanges between the two SARs would continue to inject strong vigor into mutual cooperation.

The two SARs could draw lessons from the experiences on the development of the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Macao's neighboring Zhuhai city, said Ho, adding that Hong Kong investments are welcome in the zone.

Lee said the full resumption of travel between Hong Kong and Macao makes it the most appropriate for the two sides to deepen cooperation at the moment.

Hong Kong and Macao must leverage the unique advantages of "one country, two systems" to propel the quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and make greater contributions to the country's prosperity and development.

