Macao's cross-border vehicle traffic surges in January

Xinhua) 09:52, March 01, 2023

MACAO, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Macao's cross-border vehicle traffic in January grew by 45.0 percent year on year to 430,011 trips, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) statistical service said on Tuesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed that the gross weight of port containerized cargo in January went down by 20.2 percent year on year to 11,501 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totaled 1,687 trips in January, an uplift of 14.8 percent year on year, showed the report.

Licensed motor vehicles in Macao totaled 249,580 at the end of January, up by 0.5 percent year on year. New registration of motor vehicles in January went down by 37.4 percent year on year to 784.

The report showed that the number of traffic accidents in January dipped by 2.5 percent year on year to 1,072, with two people killed and 327 people injured.

