Visitor arrivals in Macao double year on year in January

Xinhua) 11:19, February 21, 2023

MACAO, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Visitor arrivals in Macao surged 101.3 percent year on year to 1,397,748 in January 2023, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) statistical agency said on Monday.

The figure represented a month-on-month rise of 259.0 percent, which was ascribable to the easing of anti-epidemic measures for entry into Macao and the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, showed the latest report from the Statistics and Census Service.

Overnight visitors and same-day visitors soared by 234.5 percent and 29.1 percent year on year to 816,199 and 581,549, respectively.

The number of visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 54.5 percent year on year to 991,641 while visitors from China's Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan region leapt by 704.3 percent and 139.0 percent year on year to 356,958 and 18,868, respectively.

