Macao's merchandise export up 4.3 pct in 2022
(Xinhua) 09:57, February 01, 2023
MACAO, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Macao's total merchandise export increased by 4.3 percent year on year to 13.52 billion patacas (about 1.67 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, the special administrative region (SAR)'s statistical service said on Tuesday.
The latest report from Macao's Statistics and Census Service showed that total merchandise import decreased by 9.1 percent year-on-year to 139.81 billion patacas.
The merchandise trade deficit totaled 126.29 billion patacas in 2022, down by 14.62 billion patacas from 2021, showed the report.
The value of re-exports and domestic exports rose by 4.9 percent and 0.7 percent to 11.50 billion and 2.02 billion patacas respectively. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollar)
