Macao's economy shows momentum of accelerated recovery: chief executive

Xinhua) 09:55, February 07, 2023

MACAO, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Macao's economy is showing a momentum of accelerated recovery with multiple favorable factors emerging after three years of COVID-19 pandemic, Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), said Monday.

The number of tourists visiting Macao increased obviously during the Spring Festival holiday from Jan. 21 to 27, injecting vigor into different industries and enhancing public confidence in economic development, Ho said at a meeting on economic development of the Macao SAR.

He said the Macao SAR government will maintain the sound momentum and put in place various plans to promote economic recovery, speed up economic diversification, advance the building of the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, neighboring Zhuhai city, and better integrate into the overall national development.

The government will also adopt a strategy to gradually optimize its industrial structure and increase the weight of major industries of big health, modern finance, high technologies, conventions and exhibitions, as well as culture and sports, Ho added.

He also pledged continuous efforts to participate in the building of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

