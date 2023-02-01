Macao Judiciary Police establishes over 8,600 criminal cases in 2022

Xinhua) 09:39, February 01, 2023

MACAO, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Judiciary Police under China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government said on Tuesday that it had established a total of 8,612 criminal cases in 2022, a drop of 10.1 percent from a year earlier.

Among the cases, a total of 4,470 were investigated and reported, a decrease of 9.1 percent compared with the figure of 2021, the Judiciary Police said in a press release.

The Judiciary Police transferred 1,265 suspects for prosecution in 2022, 30.9 percent lower than that of 2021. Serious crimes remained at a low level, with one homicide case and one serious assault reported in the whole year of 2022, according to the press release.

Meanwhile, fraud, information and drug-related crimes in 2022 also registered drops from a year earlier, it added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)