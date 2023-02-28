Macao's hotel guest number surges 59.6 pct year on year in January

Xinhua) 10:39, February 28, 2023

MACAO, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A total of 819,000 guests checked in Macao's hotel establishments in January 2023, up 59.6 percent year on year, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) statistics department said on Monday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed that guests from the mainland and the Hong Kong SAR soared by 54.9 percent and 484.4 percent year on year to 646,000 and 105,000, respectively.

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in January rose by 27.3 percentage points year on year to 71.2 percent, showed the report.

In January, visitors joining local tours increased by 80.4 percent year on year to 4,800. The number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services, such as booking transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours, through travel agencies leapt by 160.5 percent to 11,000.

A total of 125 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in January, an increase of seven year on year. However, the number of available guest rooms decreased by 1.8 percent to 38,000, showed the report.

