Home>>
Hong Kong to adopt "moderately liberal" fiscal stance in new budget
(Xinhua) 13:25, February 22, 2023
HONG KONG, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will take a "moderately liberal" fiscal stance in the new financial year, said Paul Chan, financial secretary of the HKSAR government Wednesday while delivering the 2023-24 budget.
The stance will lead to a deficit budget, Chan said, adding that more than 80 percent of the resources involved for the budget initiatives will benefit the general public and small and medium-sized enterprises.
The HKSAR government has been adopting an expansionary fiscal policy during the COVID-19 pandemic, accumulating a "fairly high" fiscal deficit over the past three years.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- HKMA says to continue to focus on asset quality in 2023
- Rescuers from Hong Kong dispatched to Türkiye
- Cross-boundary students resume face-to-face classes in Hong Kong
- West should immediately stop interfering in political manipulation of HK's judicial proceedings: Chinese FM commissioner
- ‘Good old days back,’ full border reopening between mainland and HK facilitates exchanges
- HKSAR gov't announces Hong Kong-mainland travel to fully resume starting Feb. 6.
- HK set to write new chapter of development in 2023
- HK will prosper from national rejuvenation
- Chinese mainland, HK resume normal travel after three years
- HK youths get on board express train of Greater Bay Area's development
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.