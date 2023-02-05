HKSAR gov't announces Hong Kong-mainland travel to fully resume starting Feb. 6.

HONG KONG, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Friday that normal travel between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland will fully resume starting Feb. 6.

The arrangements include opening up all boundary control points without imposing any prescribed daily numbers of people, canceling the pre-departure nucleic acid test requirement, and enabling cross-boundary students to resume face-to-face classes in an orderly manner, according to an official press release.

The arrangements were made upon deliberation and coordination with the central government, the Guangdong provincial government and the Shenzhen municipal government, it said.

Alongside the various boundary control points in operation at present, the Lo Wu Control Point, the Lok Ma Chau/Huanggang Control Point and the Heung Yuen Wai/Liantang Control Point will be opened up for full passenger clearance services under normal operating hours.

Hong Kong will also allow cross-boundary students to return from the mainland to the city for in-person classes in two stages, first allowing secondary school students to return starting Feb. 8 and then allowing primary school, kindergarten and special school students starting Feb. 22.

John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, said that since the first phase of border reopening between Hong Kong and the mainland began on Jan. 8, Hong Kong's business, retail and catering industries are ready to welcome more visitors.

Lee said he believes that Hong Kong will be more prosperous and active in 2023 with the full resumption of cross-boundary travel between Hong Kong and the mainland starting next Monday, which will greatly boost people-to-people exchanges.

