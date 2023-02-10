We Are China

Rescuers from Hong Kong dispatched to Türkiye

Ecns.cn) 09:01, February 10, 2023

Eric Chan Kwok-ki, Chief Secretary, who is acting as city leader in John Lee's absence, meets the press at the Hong Kong International Airport, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Hong Kong dispatched rescue team to Türkiye to join the relief efforts on Wednesday.

