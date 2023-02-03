Chinese FM urges Türkiye to take China's concerns on Xinjiang-related issues seriously

Performers dance at the grand bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Thursday urged Türkiye to take China's concerns on Xinjiang-related issues seriously to ensure the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

Qin made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

A sound China-Türkiye relationship not only serves the people of the two countries, but is conducive to promoting the unity and cooperation of developing countries, he said.

China is willing to work with Türkiye to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, give full play to the role of bilateral cooperation mechanisms to advance practical cooperation between the two countries, and promote the continuous development of China-Türkiye relations, Qin said.

While expressing appreciation in Türkiye's repeated statement of its firm adherence to the one-China policy, Qin said China supports Türkiye in pursuing a development path that suits its own national conditions and safeguarding national sovereignty and security, and opposes external forces' interference in Türkiye's internal affairs.

The Chinese foreign minister said that the two sides should enhance communication on regional affairs, strengthen coordination on multilateral occasions such as the United Nations, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

For his part, Cavusoglu said that Türkiye attaches great importance to Türkiye-China relations and is willing to strengthen bilateral dialogue and consultation with China, deepen cooperation in economy, trade and other fields, enhance coordination and cooperation in international affairs and promote the further development of bilateral relations.

Türkiye will, as always, adhere to the one-China principle and will not use China's internal affairs to smear and attack China, he added.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern.

