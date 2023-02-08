West should immediately stop interfering in political manipulation of HK's judicial proceedings: Chinese FM commissioner

(Global Times) 08:36, February 08, 2023

Photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows a billboard on the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Central area in Hong Kong, south China. Photo:Xinhua

The Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) expressed strongly disapproval and firm rejection on Tuesday to the irresponsible remarks made by some groups and members of the US Congress concerning HKSAR courts' trial of the Hong Kong 47 case. They slandered the situation of human rights and the rule of law in Hong Kong, and interfered in its judicial proceedings.

The Chinese side urged the US politicians to stop their twisted political show immediately, as they flagrantly denigrated the human rights and rule of law in Hong Kong and interfering in its normal judicial system, a spokesperson of the office said in a statement.

A National Security Law trial of 47 opposition figures began on Monday in Hong Kong, drawing widespread attention both locally and overseas. The ultimate intention of these suspects was to take power in HKSAR by using loopholes in the city's electoral system and to seek independence by colluding with external forces, according to media reports.

Prosecutors on Monday began explaining their basis for accusing the 47 suspects of conspiracy to commit subversion, in the high-profile case.

Representatives from the UK, the US, Sweden, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, European Union and France were also among those queuing up outside the court on Monday, according to the Guardian.

Laurence Vandewalle from the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macau, said the EU had been observing trials across the world "as a sign of commitment to democracy, human rights and the rule of law", the report noted.

The Commissioner's Office spokesperson pointed out that before the nomination of candidates for the Seventh Legislative Council of the HKSAR (LegCo) in 2020, those anti-China elements in Hong Kong had conspired to organize a "primary election" and fabricate public opinions in an attempt to seize control of the LegCo.

In so doing, they sought to paralyze the SAR Government and pressure both the Central and the SAR governments, said the spokesperson, adding that such a despicable plot not only jeopardized the democratic electoral system stipulated in the Basic Law of the HKSAR, but is also suspected of committing the crime of subversion under the National Security Law for the HKSAR.

Enforcing laws and holding lawbreakers accountable is the core tenet of the rule of law. No one has the privilege to be above the law, and no rights and freedoms should cross the bottom line of national security. This is not only an explicit provision of relevant international conventions, but also a legal practice among all countries.

However, some politicians from a few countries insist on hypocrisy and double standards, repeatedly interfere in the judiciary of the HKSAR, and put political manipulation above the law. Without caring about democratic chaos in their own countries, they vilified the National Security Law for the HKSAR, sugarcoated anti-China forces in Hong Kong as "fighters for freedom," and meddled with the judiciary of the SAR, the spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson stressed that the rule of law is a cornerstone of Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and "one country, two systems" has always been upheld based on the rule of law. Since the implementation of the National Security Law, public order in Hong Kong has been restored, the legal principles upheld, development back on track and the rights and freedoms of local residents better protected.

The spokesperson said that in the face of the historical trend of Hong Kong moving from chaos to stability and prosperity, Western politicians can never get their way in disrupting the city by interfering in the judiciary of the SAR. No external forces can dampen the legal foundation in Hong Kong or the confidence of the international community in Hong Kong's rule of law, nor can they impact our strong determination to safeguard "one country, two systems" and national security.

"We urge Western politicians to put themselves in the right position, recognize the reality, earnestly respect the spirit of the rule of law, and immediately stop interfering in and damaging the judicial system of Hong Kong," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)