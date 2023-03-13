Chinese premier expresses confidence in HK, Macao's bright future

Xinhua) 11:20, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Monday that Hong Kong and Macao will enjoy an even brighter future with the full support from the central government.

"I'm confident that Hong Kong and Macao will strengthen their position and role, with the strong backing of the motherland and the institutional safeguards of the 'one country, two systems' policy," Li said at a press conference.

The central government has always attached high importance to helping the two special administrative regions leverage their unique strength, Li said.

Since their return to the motherland, with the support of the motherland, Hong Kong's status as a global financial, shipping and trading center has been strengthened, and Macao has also built itself into a world-renowned tourism and leisure center, he added.

The central government will give full support to Hong Kong and Macao in integrating into the country's overall development, growing their economy, improving people's livelihood, and further building their global competitiveness, Li said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)