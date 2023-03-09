Macao's residential property price index drops 0.8 pct

Xinhua) 10:41, March 09, 2023

MACAO, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Macao's overall residential property price index in the period from November 2022 to January 2023 decreased by 0.8 percent over the previous period from October to December 2022 to 245.2, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistics service said on Wednesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the index for the Macao Peninsula dropped by 1.3 percent from the previous three-month period to 243.9 while that for Taipa and Coloane rose by 1.1 percent to 250.4.

The index for existing residential units decreased by 0.8 percent from the previous period to 262.8, with that for the Macao Peninsula dropping 1.4 percent to 253.3 and that for Taipa and Coloane climbing by 1.2 percent to 300.8.

The index for pre-sale residential units stayed flat over the previous period at 287.0.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)