Macao's criminal investigation cases in 2022 lowest in four years

Xinhua) 13:56, March 04, 2023

MACAO, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Police in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) opened files of 9,799 criminal investigation cases throughout 2022, the lowest since 2019, said the Office of the Secretary for Security under the SAR government on Friday.

The number of criminal investigation cases in 2022 was 13.9 percent, 2.6 percent and 30.9 percent lower than that of 2021, 2020 and 2019 respectively, said Wong Sio Chak, secretary for security of the Macao SAR government, at a press conference.

A total of 153 cases of violent crimes were registered in Macao in 2022, a drop of 40 percent, 37 percent and 77.3 percent over 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively, while serious violent crimes of kidnapping, murder, or serious assault continued to be rare, Wong said, concluding that the public security situation for 2022 remained stable and sound in general.

Macao witnessed a higher number of crimes related to the internet last year, including the theft of personal information, fraud and blackmail online, Wong said, vowing to continue stepping up campaigns, inspections and crackdown on such crimes.

He also warned against risks of rising criminal cases in Macao in the future with increased cross-border personnel flow and the resumption of normal economic activities after the COVID-19 pandemic, pledging to collaborate with police in neighboring regions to safeguard the prosperity and stability of Macao.

