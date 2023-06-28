China Eastern Airlines to resume direct flights from Sydney to more Chinese cities

Xinhua) 13:25, June 28, 2023

SYDNEY, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China Eastern Airlines will resume two direct routes from Australia's Sydney to more cities in eastern and central China from mid-July.

The flight to Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei Province, will resume from July 17 while the flight to Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, will resume from July 19, according to a press release from China Eastern Airlines Oceania on Monday.

The airline will operate three flights a week on each route. The outbound flight departs from Sydney to Nanjing every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, while flights to Wuhan will run every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Those flights will be operated by Airbus 330-200 aircraft, adding extra 1,386 seats to the China-Australia market per week.

China Eastern Airlines contribute the significant capacity between China and Australia. The introduction of additional flights will provide travellers with more flexibility in terms of departure times, and enhance connectivity to China and beyond, said the press release.

As previously scheduled, the airlines maintained daily morning departure flights between Sydney or Melbourne and Shanghai. Furthermore, an extra 26 evening departure flights will be also added back in July this year.

