Home>>
Regular flights resume between Changchun, Vietnam's Nha Trang
(Xinhua) 16:20, June 13, 2023
CHANGCHUN, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Regular flights between Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, and Vietnamese tourist city Nha Trang, resumed on Sunday evening, according to local authorities on Tuesday.
This is the first direct passenger flight to resume between Changchun Longjia International Airport and Southeast Asia since China optimized its COVID-19 response measures.
The route is operated by budget carrier Vietjet Air of Vietnam, and currently operates once a week. It flies from Nha Trang to Changchun on Sunday afternoons, while the return flight is on Sunday nights and arrives in Nha Trang early in the morning on Mondays.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shenzhen resumes high-volume int'l flights amid travel recovery
- Direct flights between Taiwan, Fuzhou resume
- Thailand sees surge in number of flights from China
- Direct flights between Taiwan, Fuzhou to resume
- Direct flights resume between Beijing and Auckland, New Zealand
- SF Airlines opens air cargo route linking Wuhan, Abu Dhabi
- Jingdong Airlines launches cargo route linking Beijing, Shenzhen
- Direct flights between China's Xiamen, Myanmar's Yangon resume after COVID-19 hiatus
- Xi'an-Moscow passenger flights resume
- Chongqing-Taiwan passenger flights to resume in May
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.