Regular flights resume between Changchun, Vietnam's Nha Trang

Xinhua) 16:20, June 13, 2023

CHANGCHUN, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Regular flights between Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, and Vietnamese tourist city Nha Trang, resumed on Sunday evening, according to local authorities on Tuesday.

This is the first direct passenger flight to resume between Changchun Longjia International Airport and Southeast Asia since China optimized its COVID-19 response measures.

The route is operated by budget carrier Vietjet Air of Vietnam, and currently operates once a week. It flies from Nha Trang to Changchun on Sunday afternoons, while the return flight is on Sunday nights and arrives in Nha Trang early in the morning on Mondays.

