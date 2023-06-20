China's development is opportunity rather than threat to Germany, says Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:55, June 20, 2023

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China's development is an opportunity rather than a challenge or a threat to Germany, and the two countries should cooperate rather than confront each other, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday.

Qin made the remarks during a phone conversation with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

By jointly upholding the principles of mutual respect, seeking common ground while shelving differences, exchanges and mutual learning, as well as win-win cooperation, China stands ready to work with Germany to promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations, Qin said.

He urged both sides to jointly support economic globalization, oppose decoupling and severing industrial and supply chains, practice true multilateralism, safeguard regional and world peace and stability, and inject more stability, certainty and constructiveness into the world.

