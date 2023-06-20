Chinese premier says biggest risk is non-cooperation

June 20, 2023

BERLIN, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Monday that the biggest risk is non-cooperation and the biggest hidden security danger is non-development.

China always supports openness and cooperation, Li said during his meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

