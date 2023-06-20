Home>>
Chinese premier says biggest risk is non-cooperation
(Xinhua) 09:29, June 20, 2023
BERLIN, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Monday that the biggest risk is non-cooperation and the biggest hidden security danger is non-development.
China always supports openness and cooperation, Li said during his meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
