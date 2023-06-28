China's top legislator meets Barbados, New Zealand, Mongolia, Vietnam PMs

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Tuesday met separately with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins, Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, and Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh.

When meeting with Mottley, Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said the NPC of China is willing to carry out multi-level and multi-channel communication and exchanges with the Barbados legislature to learn from each other on legislation and governance experience.

Mottley said Barbados sincerely thanks China for its valuable help in fighting COVID-19, developing the economy, and improving people's livelihood, and expects to learn from China's experience and closely cooperate with China in bilateral and multilateral affairs.

When meeting with Hipkins, Zhao introduced the concept and practice of Chinese modernization, stressing that China regards New Zealand as a significant partner on the road of Chinese modernization.

Calling on the two sides to adhere to mutual trust, mutual benefit, and mutual learning, Zhao said the NPC of China is willing to work with the New Zealand Parliament to continue strengthening the exchange of legislative experience and create a sound legal environment for bilateral practical cooperation.

Hipkins said New Zealand firmly pursues the one-China policy and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in cultural, economic, and trade fields, keep closer exchanges between legislative bodies and push forward bilateral relations.

When meeting with Oyun-Erdene, Zhao said the two sides should walk hand in hand on the road of modernization, effectively meeting their respective development strategies and achieving common prosperity. He said the NPC of China is willing to strengthen exchanges with Mongolia's State Great Hural (Parliament), share governance experience in ecological civilization construction and poverty alleviation, create a sound legal environment for bilateral cooperation in various fields, and promote the building of a community with a shared future between the two countries.

Oyun-Erdene said Mongolia attaches great importance to developing relations with China, adheres to the one-China principle, supports a series of significant global initiatives proposed by China, and hopes to learn from China's experience in governing the party and the country.

When meeting with Pham Minh Chinh, Zhao said China and Vietnam share many common topics in developing socialist democracy and building a socialist society under the rule of law, adding the NPC of China is willing to work with the National Assembly of Vietnam to make more efforts to promote bilateral pragmatic cooperation, consolidate the public opinion foundation of bilateral relations, and push forward the continuous development of the socialist democracy.

Noting China's development is an opportunity for the world, Pham said Vietnam has always prioritized developing friendly relations with China in its foreign policy.

Vietnam firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China to safeguard regional stability and achieve prosperity and development, Pham added.

