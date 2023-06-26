Chinese premier holds talks with Barbados PM

Xinhua) 09:35, June 26, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds a welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, June 25, 2023. Li held talks with Mottley, who is on an official visit to China, on Sunday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley, who is on an official visit to China, on Sunday in Beijing.

Barbados is a good friend and partner of China in the Caribbean region, Li noted. He said that under the new circumstances, China is willing to enhance strategic mutual trust with Barbados, deepen cooperation in various fields, and build China-Barbados relations into a model of solidarity, cooperation and mutual benefit for developing countries.

China is ready to work with Barbados to promote the joint construction of a high-quality Belt and Road, and enhance exchanges and cooperation related to the economy, trade, culture and other fields. China encourages its enterprises to invest and do business in Barbados, stands ready to import more competitive products from Barbados, and will continue to provide assistance within its capacity for Barbados' economic and social development, he said.

China understands the situation and special concerns of developing island countries in coping with climate change and other issues. China is willing to jointly seek solutions for financing difficulties, and to support developing countries as they accelerate their energy transformation and achieve sustainable development, he noted.

Mottley said that Barbados attaches great importance to Barbados-China relations, and both countries are committed to improving people's lives and promoting sustainable development.

She thanked China for sending medical teams to Barbados and providing support for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Barbados is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of agriculture, energy, infrastructure construction, poverty reduction, tourism, culture and education, and jointly tackle climate change and other global challenges, she said.

Barbados opposes "decoupling and breaking the chain," and supports maintaining the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core and maintaining the stability of international production and supply chains.

After the talks, they jointly witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents on the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the blue economy, local cooperation, medical and health care, and news media.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)