Xi meets Barbados PM
(Xinhua) 16:27, June 27, 2023
BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley in Beijing on Tuesday.
