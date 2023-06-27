Languages

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Xi meets Barbados PM

(Xinhua) 16:27, June 27, 2023

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley in Beijing on Tuesday.

