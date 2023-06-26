Barbados PM lays wreath at Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square

Xinhua) 13:00, June 26, 2023

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

