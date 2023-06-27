Home>>
Students learn to make Chinese dumplings in East Jerusalem
(Xinhua) 16:14, June 27, 2023
Students learn to make dumplings during a workshop to promote the broad and profound Chinese cuisine culture at an activity center in Wadi Joz, an Arab neighborhood in East Jerusalem, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
Photos
