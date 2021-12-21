Celebrate warm charm of the Winter Solstice by making dumplings

People's Daily Online) 16:55, December 21, 2021

There is a folktale that suggests that the "Winter Solstice is more important than the New Year" for Chinese people. Making dumplings during the Winter Solstice is a traditional activity for many localities around China. By making wrappers and fillings and fashioning them into dumplings, one can appreciate the warm charm of this annual astronomical event.

