A bowl of dumplings on Winter Solstice
(Xinhua) 13:34, December 21, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Winter Solstice, or Dongzhi, the shortest day of the year, falls on Dec. 21 this year. In Chinese culture, it marks the beginning of deep winter and a break from farming in traditional agricultural society. It is also a time for family gatherings.
Northern China has maintained the tradition of eating dumplings on this day, while people in southern China eat tangyuan, or rice ball soup.
