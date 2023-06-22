Construction of infrastructures completed at independent customs operations project in Qinglan Port

(新华网) 09:37, June 22, 2023

This aerial photo shows a view of the independent customs operations project in Qinglan Port of Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2023. Construction of necessary infrastructures have been completed at the independent customs operations project in Qinglan Port of Wenchang.

The first batch of the projects related to independent customs operations throughout Hainan island are located in the cities of Haikou, Sanya, Wenchang, Dongfang and Chengmai.

Hainan will finish building all the necessary infrastructures for independent customs operations by 2023, and will realize independent customs operations throughout the whole island by the end of 2025. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

