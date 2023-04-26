China Mobile invests billions in cloud infrastructure

Aerial photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows a cloud computing base in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China Mobile has invested nearly 90 billion yuan (about 13.07 billion U.S. dollars) in cloud infrastructure construction in the past three years to provide cloud computing services, the company said on Tuesday.

In 2022, the company's revenue from cloud computing services hit 50.3 billion yuan, up 108.1 percent year on year, said Yang Jie, chairman of China Mobile, at the 2023 China Mobile Cloud Conference held in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Last year, China Mobile's digital transformation generated gross revenue of 207.6 billion yuan, with a year-on-year increase of more than 30 percent and becoming the main engine of revenue growth, said Yang.

China Mobile, one of the country's leading telecommunication operators, raked in 937.3 billion yuan in operating revenues in 2022, up 10.5 percent year on year.

By the end of 2022, the company had 975 million mobile subscribers, with its 5G subscribers totaling 614 million.

