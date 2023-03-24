China Mobile net profit up 8 pct in 2022

Xinhua) 08:52, March 24, 2023

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- China Mobile, one of the country's leading telecommunication operators, reported net profit growth of 8 percent year on year in 2022.

The company's net profit was 125.46 billion yuan (about 18.26 billion U.S. dollars) last year, the company said in a statement.

The operator raked in 937.3 billion yuan in operating revenues in 2022, up 10.5 percent year on year, according to the statement.

Earnings per share stood at 5.88 yuan.

By the end of last year, the company had 975 million mobile subscribers, with its 5G subscribers totaling 614 million.

