Home>>
China Mobile net profit up 8 pct in 2022
(Xinhua) 08:52, March 24, 2023
BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- China Mobile, one of the country's leading telecommunication operators, reported net profit growth of 8 percent year on year in 2022.
The company's net profit was 125.46 billion yuan (about 18.26 billion U.S. dollars) last year, the company said in a statement.
The operator raked in 937.3 billion yuan in operating revenues in 2022, up 10.5 percent year on year, according to the statement.
Earnings per share stood at 5.88 yuan.
By the end of last year, the company had 975 million mobile subscribers, with its 5G subscribers totaling 614 million.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China Mobile attends Africa Tech Summit in Nairobi, Kenya
- China's three telecom carriers voice disappointment at NYSE delisting
- China Mobile reports mild revenue growth in H1
- Mobile operator helps Tibetan girl get connected to online classes
- Chinese telecom carrier launches new mobile voice, data services in Britain
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.