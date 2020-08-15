Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 15, 2020
China Mobile reports mild revenue growth in H1

(Xinhua)    14:19, August 15, 2020

China Mobile, the country's leading telecom operator, reported slightly higher operating revenue in the first half of this year.

In H1, the revenue of the company inched up 0.1 percent year on year to 389.9 billion yuan (about 56.2 billion U.S. dollars), the company said in a statement.

The firm saw its revenue from mobile cloud computing skyrocket to 4.46 billion yuan in H1, up 556.4 percent from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, its net profits totaled 55.77 billion yuan, down 0.5 percent from the previous year.

By the end of June, China Mobile had 947 million mobile subscribers, among which 760 million were 4G users and 70.2 million were 5G users, the statement said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

