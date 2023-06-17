"The Flash" tops China's box office chart

Xinhua) 15:02, June 17, 2023

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- "The Flash," the latest Hollywood superhero film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on its first day of screening, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, starring Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck, gained a daily earning of 27.27 million yuan (about 3.82 million U.S. dollars) on Friday.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," the latest sequel in the Transformers franchise, secured the second with 18.3 million yuan on its eighth day of screening.

"Elemental," an animation on its first screening day, came in the third with a daily earning of 7.08 million yuan.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)