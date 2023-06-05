New Spider-Verse film leads China's box office chart

Xinhua) 14:28, June 05, 2023

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- American animation "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The movie ended the day with earnings of about 41.44 million yuan (around 5.8 million U.S. dollars).

Sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," it tells a story about Spider-People converging across the multiverse to join forces to face off with a powerful villain.

"Fast X," the latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise, came in second and pocketed about 17.71 million yuan on Sunday.

A restored version of "Castle in the Sky," a classic animated film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, came in third with a daily box office of about 13.87 million yuan.

