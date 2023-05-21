"Fast X" remains no.1 on China's box office chart

Xinhua) 13:10, May 21, 2023

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- "Fast X" continued to be the highest-grossing film on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

With a daily box office of over 183 million yuan (26 million U.S. dollars), the total box office of the latest installment to the Fast and Furious action franchise has reached 446 million yuan.

The domestic road comedy "Godspeed" stayed in second place with a daily box office of 37.75 million yuan, amounting its total box office to just short of a billion yuan.

It was followed by domestic romantic comedy "Too Beautiful to Lie," which earned more than 35.4 million yuan on its opening day.

