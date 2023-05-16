"Guardians of the Galaxy" sequel stays atop China's box office chart

Xinhua) 08:44, May 16, 2023

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" continued to lead China's box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, which is the latest installment of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, generated nearly 41.6 million yuan (about 5.99 million U.S. dollars) on its 10th day of screening.

Domestic road comedy "Godspeed" came in second, raking in about 31.9 million yuan.

It was followed by Top Gun-style movie "Born to Fly," which earned nearly 21.4 million yuan Sunday.

