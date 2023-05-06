Home>>
"Guardians of the Galaxy" sequel tops China's box office chart
(Xinhua) 13:39, May 06, 2023
BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" gained the top spot on China's box office chart on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.
The film, which is the latest installment of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, opened Friday on the Chinese mainland, generating a daily box office revenue of 41.59 million yuan (about 6 million U.S. dollars).
It was followed by domestic road comedy "Godspeed," which earned 24.49 million yuan Friday.
Top Gun-style movie "Born to Fly" came in third with a daily earning of 14.63 million yuan.
