Road comedy "Godspeed" leads China's box office chart
(Xinhua) 09:33, May 04, 2023
BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- The domestic road comedy "Godspeed" topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.
The film tells the bittersweet story of a family of four accidentally embarking on a truck journey full of laughter and tears.
The movie generated a revenue of around 120.75 million yuan (about 17.45 million U.S. dollars) on the fourth day of China's May Day holiday, which spans from April 29 to May 3 this year.
The "Top Gun"-style movie "Born to Fly" came in second with a daily earning of around 90.28 million yuan.
It was followed by the domestic romance "All These Years," which raked in 30.98 million yuan on Tuesday.
Photos
