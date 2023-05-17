"Fast X" leads China's box office chart

Xinhua) 16:15, May 17, 2023

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- "Fast X" topped the Chinese mainland box office on its preview screening on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

Scheduled to hit theaters on Wednesday, the latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise raked in over 14 million yuan (about 2 million U.S. dollars) in its preview sales.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" came in second, generating about 10 million yuan.

It was followed by the domestic road comedy "Godspeed," which earned over 9 million yuan on Tuesday.

